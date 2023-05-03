KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Hyundai M&F INS 37,000 DN 200
Netmarble 66,200 UP 100
KRAFTON 192,900 DN 700
HanmiPharm 316,500 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 20,800 DN 300
Meritz Financial 45,800 UP 650
BNK Financial Group 6,630 DN 80
DGB Financial Group 6,870 DN 40
emart 97,400 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 39,550 DN 950
PIAM 32,650 DN 350
HANJINKAL 41,350 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 84,500 DN 2,200
DoubleUGames 47,900 UP 1,900
HL MANDO 44,550 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,400 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,800 DN 40
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 DN 500
ORION 145,200 UP 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 DN 750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 DN 100
BGF Retail 188,800 DN 3,200
SKCHEM 72,000 DN 200
HDC-OP 12,020 DN 20
HYOSUNG TNC 416,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 422,000 UP 1,500
HANILCMT 12,420 DN 80
SKBS 71,400 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,560 DN 160
KakaoBank 24,100 UP 1,550
HYBE 294,500 UP 10,000
SK ie technology 83,500 UP 4,800
LG Energy Solution 567,000 DN 24,000
DL E&C 35,100 DN 100
kakaopay 56,900 UP 1,300
K Car 14,760 DN 40
SKSQUARE 41,750 UP 400
(END)
-
