DL Holdings turns to loss in Q1

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 23.6 billion won (US$17.7 million), swinging from a profit of 108.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 69 billion won, up 114 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 45.8 percent to 1.28 trillion won.

(END)