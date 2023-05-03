Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Zinc Inc Q1 net profit down 6.5 pct to 138.4 bln won

All News 15:49 May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 138.4 billion won (US$103.4 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 145.8 billion won, down 48.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5 percent to 2.52 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 123.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
