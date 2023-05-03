Featuring local stars, Celtic to face Wolves in summer exhibition in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Two European clubs with South Korean players will square off in an exhibition match here in July.
Scottish club Celtic FC announced on their website on Wednesday that they will face Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League on July 26 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul.
Celtic FC feature South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, who previously played for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 1. The venue of the July exhibition is the home of Oh's former club.
Another South Korean international, Hwang Hee-chan, plays for Wolves.
Oh left Suwon for Celtic during last winter's transfer window. He has netted three goals in 15 matches across all competitions, despite playing most of them off the bench.
Hwang has been in the Premier League since last season. Hampered by assorted injuries, Hwang has been limited to only two goals in 23 league matches this season.
Joining Celtic and Wolves on the summer tour to South Korea will be the Italian club AS Roma.
Coached by Jose Mourinho, Roma will face Wolves on July 29, and then Incheon United of the K League 1 on Aug. 1. Both matches will be played at Incheon Asiad Stadium in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul.
Mourinho, one of the most decorated managers in football with a slew of domestic and continental trophies to his name, once coached South Korean star Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
