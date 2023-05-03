Korean Air Q1 net falls 35 pct on higher operating costs

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co., South Korea's biggest carrier by sales, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 35 percent from a year earlier on higher operating costs.

Net profit for the three months ended in March fell to 355.42 billion won from 543.85 billion won (US$406 million) during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.

"Travel demand is recovering amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs. But an increase in operating costs, including higher jet fuel prices, weighed on the quarterly bottom line," the statement said.

Operating profit plunged 47 percent to 414.99 billion won in the March quarter from 788.45 billion won a year ago.

Sales were up 14 percent to 3.19 trillion won from 2.8 trillion won.

The financial results are parent-based figures, not consolidated ones.

This file photo provided by Korean Air shows a B787-9 passenger jet. (Yonhap)

