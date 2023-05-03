S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 3, 2023
All News 16:36 May 03, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.335 3.324 +1.1
2-year TB 3.367 3.406 -3.9
3-year TB 3.281 3.335 -5.4
10-year TB 3.324 3.372 -4.8
2-year MSB 3.352 3.389 -3.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.094 4.140 -4.6
91-day CD 3.550 3.530 +2.0
