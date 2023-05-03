Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanatour Service turns to profit in Q1

All News 16:39 May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 9.4 billion won (US$7.1 million), swinging from a loss of 29.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 5.6 billion, compared with a loss of 29.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 745.9 percent to 83 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanatour Service
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!