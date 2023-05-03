Hanatour Service turns to profit in Q1

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 9.4 billion won (US$7.1 million), swinging from a loss of 29.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 5.6 billion, compared with a loss of 29.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 745.9 percent to 83 billion won.

