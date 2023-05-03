Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q1 net income down 7.5 pct to 12.9 bln won

All News 16:44 May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 12.9 billion won (US$9.7 million), down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 17.6 billion won, down 7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 0.7 percent to 327.4 billion won.
