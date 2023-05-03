The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(LEAD) 2 DP lawmakers to voluntarily leave party over political funding scandal

SEOUL -- Two lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) accused of involvement in a political funding scandal said Wednesday they will voluntarily leave the party.

The scandal centers on allegations that campaign officials of Song Young-gil, a former DP leader, distributed cash envelopes to party members prior to the party's national convention in May 2021, during which Song was elected chairman.



Yoon vows to help economic development of Indo-Pacific region

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that South Korea plans to actively contribute to the economic development of the Indo-Pacific region in line with the principles of inclusiveness, trust and reciprocity.

Yoon made the remark during the opening of the 56th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Incheon, west of Seoul, referring to the three cooperation principles outlined in South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy.



Openness key to rebound of Asian economies: finance minister

INCHEON -- South Korea's finance minister said Wednesday that Asian countries should pursue openness and rules of fair trade to address rising economic fragmentation and geopolitical instability.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho also said South Korea will spare no efforts to support the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) "role as a platform for international cooperation to restore global connectivity."



Ruling party heaps praise on Yoon for breakthrough in relations with Japan

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) praised President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday for making a breakthrough in long-stalled relations with Japan after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he will visit South Korea this weekend.

Kishida, set to arrive Sunday for a two-day trip, will be the first Japanese prime minister to make a bilateral visit to South Korea in 12 years, and represents the latest sign that the relations between the two countries, long frayed over forced labor and other historical issues, are warming.



Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision

SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se on Wednesday called for efforts to persuade North Korea to make the "right" decision for the sake of all members of the Korean Peninsula, although Pyongyang has shown little signs of resuming talks with Seoul and Washington.

Kwon made the remarks in a meeting of an advisory committee tasked with drawing up a new blueprint for Seoul's mid- and long-term unification policy amid North Korea's rapidly developing nuclear and missile threats.



DP lawmaker slams Tokyo's protest over his visit to Dokdo as 'violation of sovereignty'

SEOUL -- Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party on Wednesday denounced Japan's protest of his recent visit to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo as a clear violation of the sovereignty.

Jeon paid a visit to Dokdo on Tuesday together with young party members, and Japan's foreign ministry lodged a protest with South Korea's foreign ministry later in the day. Tokyo has long laid claims to the rocky outcroppings in the East Sea.



(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 3-day rise on renewed bank woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday as uncertainties surrounding the U.S. banking crisis reignited recession fears ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The local currency edged up against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 22.99 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 2,501.40. Trading volume was moderate at 877.4 million shares worth 9.72 trillion won (US$7.26 billion) with decliners outnumbering gainers 524 to 341.



S. Korea's economy expected to grow 1.1 pct in 2023: S&P economist

SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow 1.1 percent this year due to weaker global demand, higher interest rates and the waning effects of China's reopening, an economist at S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday.

The growth forecast by Louis Kuijs, the chief economist of Asia-Pacific S&P Global Ratings, is much lower than the 1.6 percent growth outlook projected by the Bank of Korea and the 1.5 percent advance projected by the International Monetary Fund.



S. Korea, Australia discuss ties in supply chains, energy

INCHEON -- South Korea and Australia shared ideas on expanding cooperation in a wide array of economic issues, ranging from supply chains to energy, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun met his Australian counterpart, Andrew Leigh, on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul.



POSCO Future M, Huayou to invest 1.7 tln won in EV battery materials production

SEOUL -- POSCO Future M Co., a leading secondary battery materials producer, said Wednesday it has teamed up with a Chinese cobalt producer to invest 1.7 trillion won (US$1.27 billion) to build production facilities for battery precursors and anode components.

The precursor factory will be established under a joint venture with Huayou Cobalt Co., a major global cobalt producer, in an industrial complex in Pohang, about 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the chemical materials unit of POSCO Holdings Inc. said.



Le Sserafim's 'Unforgiven' sets new record, selling over 1 mln copies on release day

SEOUL -- Le Sserafim has set a new record for the highest first-day sales by a K-pop girl group with its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," according to sources in the music industry Wednesday.

The sources said, citing figures from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales, "Unforgiven" sold over 1.02 million copies Monday, the day of its release, making it the highest-selling K-pop girl group album on its debut day.

