S. Korea, Indonesia to seek stronger economic ties, push for green growth
By Kang Yoon-seung
INCHEON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Indonesia agreed Wednesday to expand economic ties amid the realignment of the global supply chain and seek growth based on green technologies, the finance ministry said.
The agreement came as Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met his Indonesian counterpart, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, on the margins of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank held in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.
During the meeting, Choo noted South Korean companies have invested in a diverse range of sectors in Indonesia, including the automobile, battery and petrochemical industries.
He requested Jakarta continue its efforts to address possible economic challenges for Korean companies, such as lowering tariffs for raw materials.
The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation in the green sector by utilizing South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund commitment to Indonesia.
Last year, South Korea decided to more than double the ceiling on the low-interest rate loans to Indonesia to US$1.5 billion over the 2022-26 period, compared with the previous $600 million set aside for 2016-21.
First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun, meanwhile, held a separate meeting with Bambang Susantono, who heads Indonesia's ministry-level organization tasked with the Southeast Asian nation's envisioned relocation of its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara.
During the meeting, Bang requested Indonesia give attention and support to South Korean firms wishing to participate in the infrastructure projects needed for the relocation.
Indonesia plans to invest around 40 trillion won ($29.9 billion) for the relocation, which is expected to be completed in 2045.
South Korea and Indonesia celebrate their 50th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties this year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
Union official dies 1 day after self-immolation protest
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9