Ex-foreign service employee fined for attempt to sell BTS Jungkook's lost hat
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Central District Court has fined a former foreign service employee 1 million won (US$749) on charges of attempting to sell BTS member Jungkook's lost hat online, legal sources said Wednesday.
The employee, whose identity has been withheld, put the bucket hat for sale on an online second-hand market for 10 million won in October, claiming the K-pop star had left it at the foreign ministry building in Seoul when he visited to apply for a passport.
The seller deleted his offer and turned himself in to the police amid the controversy, and prosecutors later summarily indicted him, seeking a 1-million-won fine.
