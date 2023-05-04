SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 4.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'I joined a labor union to survive but became a victims of politics' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kishida says he decided to visit to return Yoon's determination (Kookmin Daily)

-- 60,000 out of 100,000 'villas' set to expire this year in 'reverse jeonse' crisis (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Contaminated water release' to be officially discussed for first time at S. Korea-Japan summit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Time for continents beyond nations to join forces for lasting peace' (Segye Times)

-- 10 yrs after '4 rivers project,' rivers have become cleaner (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Two DP lawmakers leave party amid cash envelope scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 60 pct of population says S. Korea's democracy has retreated in past year (Hankyoreh)

-- 3 weeks after raid, two DP lawmakers leave party amid cash envelope scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kakao to separate portal Daum (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Parts alone number 200,000 ... KF-21's global sortie' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon urges Asia supply chain cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon calls for Indo-Pacific solidarity to ride out economic troubles (Korea Herald)

-- Korea to help build cooperative supply chain in Asia: Yoon (Korea Times)

(END)