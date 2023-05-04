Kakao Q1 net profit down 93.4 pct to 87.1 bln won
All News 08:15 May 04, 2023
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 87.1 billion won (US$65.1 million), down 93.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 71.1 billion won, down 55.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.4 percent to 1.74 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 97.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
Most Saved
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
Ex-foreign service employee fined for attempt to sell BTS Jungkook's lost hat
-
N. Korea's youth holds rally against S. Korea-U.S. deterrence deal