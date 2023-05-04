Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/15 Sunny 80

Incheon 24/15 Sunny 80

Suwon 26/14 Sunny 70

Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 80

Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 90

Chuncheon 26/13 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/16 Sunny 60

Jeonju 23/16 Rain 90

Gwangju 20/15 Rain 80

Jeju 23/17 Rain 90

Daegu 23/14 Sunny 70

Busan 21/15 Sunny 70

