SK Innovation swings to red in Q1

All News 09:11 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 52 billion won (US$38.9 million), swinging from a profit of 863.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 375 billion won, down 77.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 17.7 percent to 19.14 trillion won.
