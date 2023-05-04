EXO's Kai to begin military duty next week
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group EXO's Kai will enlist in the military next week to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Thursday.
The 29-year-old will begin with a five-week basic training program at an Army boot camp from next Thursday, SM Entertainment said on its K-pop fan community platform, Kwangya Club.
Following the training, Kai will serve as a social service agent, the agency added.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
Kai had been preparing for the group's forthcoming album before his enlistment was suddenly expedited due to a recent change in the Military Manpower Administration's rules, the agency explained.
SM said there will be no separate ceremony to mark his enlistment, respecting his desire to make it a low-key event. The exact time and location of his enlistment have also not been disclosed.
Kai made his debut in 2012 as the main dancer of the nine-piece group, and has since become a fan favorite due to his dance skills and solid performances. He is also the main dancer of SuperM, a project group managed by the same agency, and launched his solo career with his first EP, "Kai," in 2020.
During his recent Instagram live broadcast Wednesday afternoon, Kai welled up while expressing disappointment over the timing of his enlistment.
"I prepared a lot (for the group's comeback), but it's a shame," he said.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
