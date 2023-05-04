SKC turns to loss in Q1
All News 09:41 May 04, 2023
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 92.1 billion won (US$69.3 million), shifting from a profit of 90.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 21.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 106.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.8 percent to 669.1 billion won.
The loss was 830.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
Most Saved
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
Ex-foreign service employee fined for attempt to sell BTS Jungkook's lost hat
-
N. Korea's youth holds rally against S. Korea-U.S. deterrence deal