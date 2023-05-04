Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC turns to loss in Q1

All News 09:41 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 92.1 billion won (US$69.3 million), shifting from a profit of 90.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 21.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 106.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.8 percent to 669.1 billion won.

The loss was 830.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
