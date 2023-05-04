U.S. FDA OKs PHA produced by CJ Cheiljedang as food contact substance
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp., a major South Korean food manufacturer, said Thursday its biocompatible polyester material has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as food packaging material.
CJ Cheiljedang said the FDA's approval of amorphous polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) -- a softer and more rubbery version of PHA -- could help the company to gain a foothold in expanding the market for the food contact substance.
PHAs are natural biodegradable polyesters derived from microorganisms that can be used as packing material for household items and cosmetics containers. They are considered a potential eco-friendly replacement for petrochemical-based plastics.
CJ Cheiljedang said it is the only company in the world that commercially produces amorphous PHA materials.
The material has already been registered as a food contact substance in South Korea.
