PM Han arrives in London for King Charles III's coronation
LONDON, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo arrived in London on Thursday to attend King Charles III's coronation as part of a weeklong trip to Europe that also includes stops in Sweden, Austria and Romania.
Han is scheduled to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and meet with leaders from various countries to ask for their support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, Han's office said.
Han is also scheduled to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles, on Friday, the office said.
Meetings with several leaders of African nations and the British Commonwealth attending the coronation ceremony are also scheduled on the sidelines Friday.
Furthermore, Han is scheduled to meet with South Korean nationals living in Britain and business leaders.
Han is scheduled to stay in Britain for four days and then depart for Stockholm. His next stops are Vienna and then Bucharest.
