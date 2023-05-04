K League-worst Suwon Samsung Bluewings hire new coach

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Suwon Samsung Bluewings, mired in last place in the top South Korean football league with a winless record this season, hired new head coach Kim Byung-soo on Thursday.

The K League 1 club said Kim, 52, is signed through December 2024.

Bluewings fired head coach Lee Byung-geun on April 17 after going on a seven-match winless skid to start the season. Then they lost all three matches under caretaker boss Chio Sung-yong.



This photo provided by Suwon Samsung Bluewings on May 4, 2023, shows the K League 1 club's new head coach, Kim Byung-soo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With two draws and eight losses, Bluewings remain the only winless team in the K League 1.

The team will next play Incheon United on Friday. Kim will run his first training session on Sunday and make his Suwon Samsung coaching debut next Wednesday against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Kim previously coached Gangwon FC from August 2019 to November 2021, and his aggressive tactics earned the moniker "Byung-soo Ball."

"I thought long and hard about this opportunity, and this will be a huge challenge for me," Kim said. "It is a difficult situation, but I think we can be a special team again if the players and supporters come together."



