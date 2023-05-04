BLACKPINK-emblazoned Korean Air jet to promote Busan Expo bid
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- A Korean Air jet emblazoned with an image of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will help promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, a presidential official said Thursday.
South Korea is one of four countries competing to organize the Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.
The Korean Air Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which was unveiled on Wednesday, will fly around the world starting with a flight from Incheon to Paris on Thursday.
"By wrapping BLACKPINK around a Paris-bound Korean Air plane, we've now launched an operation by land, sea and air," the official said, describing the campaign as an attempt to raise international awareness by merging K-pop with the Expo bid.
"We will organize the Expo into a global festival that makes the world dance by fully displaying South Koreans' unique culture of fun and spirit of talent," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Ex-foreign service employee fined for attempt to sell BTS Jungkook's lost hat
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
Yoon voices hope for deeper S. Korea-Japan friendship