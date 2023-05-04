BLACKPINK-emblazoned Korean Air jet to promote Busan Expo bid

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- A Korean Air jet emblazoned with an image of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will help promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, a presidential official said Thursday.

South Korea is one of four countries competing to organize the Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The Korean Air Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which was unveiled on Wednesday, will fly around the world starting with a flight from Incheon to Paris on Thursday.

"By wrapping BLACKPINK around a Paris-bound Korean Air plane, we've now launched an operation by land, sea and air," the official said, describing the campaign as an attempt to raise international awareness by merging K-pop with the Expo bid.

"We will organize the Expo into a global festival that makes the world dance by fully displaying South Koreans' unique culture of fun and spirit of talent," he added.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo applauds at a hangar of Korean Air Co. at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on May 3, 2023, during an event to unveil a plane carrying an image of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK as part of the private sector's publicity efforts to wish for the country's successful bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

