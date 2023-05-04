Army, Navy to hold ROTC commissioning ceremony twice a year

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Army and Navy plan to hold a commissioning ceremony for the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) twice a year, officials said Thursday, in a move to ensure a stable supply of military officers amid the prospects of a troop shortage caused by the nation's low birthrate.

Starting this year, the armed services will hold an ROTC commissioning ceremony in July in addition to their traditional March ceremonies, according to the officials. The Air Force has yet to determine whether to hold it in July as well.

The change comes amid concerns that some cadets could opt to quit the ROTC program as they have to wait too long to be commissioned in March if they take a semester off from school for various reasons, such as engaging in an overseas internship or language education program.

"Through this change, we anticipate that flexibility will be added to the management of the pool of commissioned officers," an Army official said on condition of anonymity.

The military has been trying to figure out ways to head off potential staffing challenges amid worries it could face troop shortfalls that could come due to the nation's shrinking population.



This file photo, released by the Navy on March 3, 2022, shows Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets engaging in a commissioning ceremony at the Naval Education and Training Command in the southeastern city of Changwon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)