Army, Navy to hold ROTC commissioning ceremony twice a year
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Army and Navy plan to hold a commissioning ceremony for the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) twice a year, officials said Thursday, in a move to ensure a stable supply of military officers amid the prospects of a troop shortage caused by the nation's low birthrate.
Starting this year, the armed services will hold an ROTC commissioning ceremony in July in addition to their traditional March ceremonies, according to the officials. The Air Force has yet to determine whether to hold it in July as well.
The change comes amid concerns that some cadets could opt to quit the ROTC program as they have to wait too long to be commissioned in March if they take a semester off from school for various reasons, such as engaging in an overseas internship or language education program.
"Through this change, we anticipate that flexibility will be added to the management of the pool of commissioned officers," an Army official said on condition of anonymity.
The military has been trying to figure out ways to head off potential staffing challenges amid worries it could face troop shortfalls that could come due to the nation's shrinking population.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Ex-foreign service employee fined for attempt to sell BTS Jungkook's lost hat
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
Yoon voices hope for deeper S. Korea-Japan friendship