The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise guard against market instability after Fed rate hike

SEOUL -- South Korea's financial authorities said Thursday that they will remain vigilant against potential market instability after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its policy rate again and opened the door for an additional rate hike.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other financial officials held a meeting to assess the impact of the Fed's rate increase.



-----------------

(LEAD) PM Han departs for Britain for King Charles III's coronation on 4-nation European trip

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo left for Britain on Thursday for King Charles III's coronation as part of a weeklong trip to Europe that also includes stops in Sweden, Austria and Romania.

Han will first stop in London, where he will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (local time), and meet with leaders from various countries to ask for their support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, Han's office said.



-----------------

Higher interest rates weighing on S. Korea's domestic demand: IMF

INCHEON -- South Korea's high borrowing costs are holding back the country's domestic demand, the director of the Asia-Pacific at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday, although its exports are set to rebound on China's recovery.

"The effects of the past monetary policy tightening and the normalization of fiscal policy following significant stimulus last year are affecting domestic demand," Krishna Srinivasan, who heads the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, said in a news conference on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul.



-----------------

N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan

SEOUL -- North Korean workers and members of social groups have joined the North's criticism of a recent summit agreement between South Korea and the United States on strengthening U.S. extended deterrence, according to state media Thursday.

The working class and trade union members held a protest in the border city of Kaesong the previous day, saying that the whole country was "enraged with the will to destruct the enemies," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

(LEAD) Kakao Q1 net profit down 93.4 pct due to base effect

SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, said Thursday its first-quarter net income plunged 93.4 percent from a year earlier due to a base effect.

The company's net profit totaled 87.1 billion won (US$65.1 million) on a consolidated basis in the January-March period, compared with a profit of 1.3 trillion won a year ago, according to Kakao in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

U.S. working with S. Korea, Japan to address N. Korea's human rights violations

WASHINGTON -- The United States is working closely with South Korea and Japan to address human rights violations committed by North Korea, including the abduction of foreign nationals, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The remarks came as Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was set to meet with a group of Japanese officials and representatives of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea.



-----------------

S. Korean LPGA star thinks team 'can win again' at International Crown

SEOUL -- The highest-ranked female golfer from South Korea believes the country "can win again" at this week's LPGA match play competition.

South Korea is the defending champion at the International Crown, whose fourth edition will tee off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Thursday. At the pre-competition press conference on the eve of the event, Ko Jin-young, world No. 3 and one of four South Korean players in the field, said she likes her team's chances of repeating.

(END)