Coach for struggling K League club resigns

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Kim Sang-sik stepped down Thursday, taking the fall for the club's sluggish start to the K League 1 season.

Jeonbuk said Kim made the decision Thursday morning and held his one last meeting with the players.

Top assistant coach Kim Do-heon will take over as caretaker manager for the time being, Jeonbuk said, adding they have immediately begun their search for a full-time replacement for Kim Sang-sik.



Jeonbuk's next match is Friday at FC Seoul.

Jeonbuk, winners of five of the past six K League 1 championships, have stumbled out of the gate this year, with three wins, one draw and six losses leaving them in 10th place among 12 clubs. They lost seven times in 38 matches last season, while finishing in second place behind Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Kim Sang-sik succeeded Jose Morais as Jeonbuk's bench boss before the 2021 season, after working as senior assistant coach for the seven previous years. He led them to their fifth consecutive title in his first year and then won the FA Cup last year.

Even while winning those trophies, though, Kim faced constant criticism for his lack of tactical acumen.

Angry Jeonbuk supporters have been vocal in their disapproval of Kim as their team's head coach. They have been holding up banners calling for Kim's head at home matches this season. After a loss in early April, a few of those fans even blocked the team bus from leaving the stadium for a couple of hours.

Jeonbuk have been decimated by injuries to key attackers, such as the reigning league scoring champion Cho Gue-sung, Song Min-kyu and Lee Dong-jun.



