KCC shifts to loss in Q1

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 15.5 billion won (US$11.7 million), turning from a profit of 32.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 75.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 149.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.4 percent to 1.56 trillion won.

