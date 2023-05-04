Doosan Q1 net profit up 675 pct to 114.7 bln won
All News 14:43 May 04, 2023
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 114.7 billion won (US$86.6 million), up 675 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 338.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 186.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 30.1 percent to 4.35 trillion won.
(END)
