Doosan Q1 net profit up 675 pct to 114.7 bln won

All News 14:43 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 114.7 billion won (US$86.6 million), up 675 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 338.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 186.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 30.1 percent to 4.35 trillion won.
