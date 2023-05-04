KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDKSOE 82,600 DN 1,200
HtlShilla 84,100 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 137,700 DN 5,600
Hanssem 44,950 UP 250
F&F 147,800 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 43,050 UP 2,550
DL 48,250 DN 1,450
CJ LOGISTICS 79,500 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,660 DN 50
Yuhan 58,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 30,550 UP 550
HITEJINRO 22,500 UP 100
DOOSAN 93,000 UP 1,900
KIA CORP. 85,900 DN 600
Youngpoong 563,000 DN 9,000
SK hynix 88,700 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 199,200 DN 1,800
AmoreG 33,200 0
GCH Corp 16,040 UP 430
LOTTE 28,050 0
POSCO Holdings 379,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 149,200 DN 1,600
DongkukStlMill 11,790 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
HyundaiEng&Const 40,450 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,100 UP 100
Hanwha 27,100 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 0
Kogas 26,950 UP 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 UP 2,200
DB HiTek 62,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 20,650 UP 550
DB INSURANCE 80,100 DN 1,300
DongwonInd 44,800 DN 200
SamsungElec 65,100 DN 300
NHIS 9,230 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 0
KPIC 142,000 UP 900
LS 91,800 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 10 0 DN1200
