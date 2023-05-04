SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HDKSOE 82,600 DN 1,200

HtlShilla 84,100 DN 1,700

SamsungElecMech 137,700 DN 5,600

Hanssem 44,950 UP 250

F&F 147,800 UP 1,400

Hanmi Science 43,050 UP 2,550

DL 48,250 DN 1,450

CJ LOGISTICS 79,500 UP 1,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,660 DN 50

Yuhan 58,500 UP 1,000

SLCORP 30,550 UP 550

HITEJINRO 22,500 UP 100

DOOSAN 93,000 UP 1,900

KIA CORP. 85,900 DN 600

Youngpoong 563,000 DN 9,000

SK hynix 88,700 DN 1,100

HyundaiMtr 199,200 DN 1,800

AmoreG 33,200 0

GCH Corp 16,040 UP 430

LOTTE 28,050 0

POSCO Holdings 379,000 DN 1,000

LotteChilsung 149,200 DN 1,600

DongkukStlMill 11,790 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 1,492 0

HyundaiEng&Const 40,450 UP 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,100 UP 100

Hanwha 27,100 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 227,000 0

Kogas 26,950 UP 50

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 UP 2,200

DB HiTek 62,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 20,650 UP 550

DB INSURANCE 80,100 DN 1,300

DongwonInd 44,800 DN 200

SamsungElec 65,100 DN 300

NHIS 9,230 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 0

KPIC 142,000 UP 900

LS 91,800 UP 100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 10 0 DN1200

(MORE)