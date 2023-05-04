KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GC Corp 126,400 UP 4,400
Doosan Enerbility 15,810 UP 240
Doosanfc 30,300 UP 850
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,800 UP 1,000
COSMAX 75,200 UP 400
LG Display 14,630 DN 130
NCsoft 387,500 DN 5,000
LG H&H 587,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 89,000 DN 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19700 UP330
ShinhanGroup 35,050 UP 200
NAVER 196,100 UP 3,500
SK 164,100 UP 200
Hanon Systems 9,330 UP 120
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,700 DN 350
LGCHEM 731,000 UP 5,000
DSME 25,200 DN 250
DWEC 4,105 UP 15
LOTTE TOUR 11,000 DN 280
Kakao 57,200 DN 1,100
KEPCO E&C 66,700 0
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,720 UP 420
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,950 UP 50
SamyangFood 120,500 DN 3,500
CJ CheilJedang 309,500 DN 3,500
KT&G 85,100 DN 1,100
LG Uplus 11,100 UP 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 DN 400
Kangwonland 18,830 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,100 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 118,500 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,595 DN 45
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,790 DN 20
SKC 98,200 UP 400
GS Retail 26,700 DN 100
Ottogi 462,500 DN 5,500
Shinsegae 208,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 54,400 DN 700
Hyosung 66,700 UP 300
Boryung 8,780 UP 280
