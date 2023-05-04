Nongshim 406,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 62,500 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,600 DN 450

SamsungEng 28,500 DN 150

COWAY 49,150 UP 50

KakaoBank 23,550 DN 550

SAMSUNG C&T 109,900 UP 200

DONGSUH 19,960 DN 90

SKTelecom 48,100 UP 200

Handsome 25,100 UP 50

PanOcean 5,150 UP 30

IBK 10,020 UP 120

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp604 00 UP400

KT 30,450 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,600 DN 300

Asiana Airlines 12,900 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 0

CheilWorldwide 18,980 0

LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,500 DN 700

ShinpoongPharm 18,360 UP 550

TaekwangInd 697,000 0

LG Corp. 89,100 UP 500

Daewoong 15,110 UP 360

KAL 22,850 DN 100

SSANGYONGCNE 5,900 DN 110

POSCO FUTURE M 338,500 DN 6,500

Hyundai M&F INS 37,050 UP 50

Daesang 19,370 DN 10

SKNetworks 4,770 UP 85

ORION Holdings 16,470 DN 350

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,300 DN 900

Celltrion 163,000 UP 4,000

LIG Nex1 81,600 DN 100

KIH 53,400 DN 1,000

TKG Huchems 22,950 DN 300

JB Financial Group 8,290 UP 60

Fila Holdings 36,250 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,550 DN 1,100

DAEWOONG PHARM 114,000 UP 4,100

LGELECTRONICS 109,200 DN 100

