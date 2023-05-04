KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Nongshim 406,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,500 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,600 DN 450
SamsungEng 28,500 DN 150
COWAY 49,150 UP 50
KakaoBank 23,550 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 109,900 UP 200
DONGSUH 19,960 DN 90
SKTelecom 48,100 UP 200
Handsome 25,100 UP 50
PanOcean 5,150 UP 30
IBK 10,020 UP 120
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp604 00 UP400
KT 30,450 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,600 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 12,900 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 0
CheilWorldwide 18,980 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,500 DN 700
ShinpoongPharm 18,360 UP 550
TaekwangInd 697,000 0
LG Corp. 89,100 UP 500
Daewoong 15,110 UP 360
KAL 22,850 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 5,900 DN 110
POSCO FUTURE M 338,500 DN 6,500
Hyundai M&F INS 37,050 UP 50
Daesang 19,370 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,770 UP 85
ORION Holdings 16,470 DN 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,300 DN 900
Celltrion 163,000 UP 4,000
LIG Nex1 81,600 DN 100
KIH 53,400 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 22,950 DN 300
JB Financial Group 8,290 UP 60
Fila Holdings 36,250 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,550 DN 1,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,000 UP 4,100
LGELECTRONICS 109,200 DN 100
