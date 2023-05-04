KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GS 39,400 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 37,400 UP 400
S-Oil 72,400 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,750 UP 250
MS IND 17,850 UP 70
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,600 UP 700
KorZinc 508,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,350 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 DN 900
LG Innotek 259,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 UP 100
HMM 20,050 UP 60
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 135,700 DN 200
KCC 223,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 72,900 UP 4,600
CJ 90,300 DN 100
LX INT 30,900 UP 600
SKBS 83,100 UP 11,700
KEPCO KPS 35,800 UP 850
Mobis 218,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,100 DN 1,800
S-1 57,900 DN 600
ZINUS 28,550 UP 550
Hanchem 221,500 DN 500
DWS 42,650 UP 450
KEPCO 19,000 UP 170
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 9,540 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 48,700 UP 400
FOOSUNG 13,670 DN 140
KOLON IND 42,700 DN 350
Hansae 16,650 DN 300
POONGSAN 43,100 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,600 DN 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,600 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,445 DN 10
Youngone Corp 45,150 UP 700
CSWIND 74,800 UP 2,000
