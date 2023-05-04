GS 39,400 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 37,400 UP 400

S-Oil 72,400 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,750 UP 250

MS IND 17,850 UP 70

OCI 119,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 64,600 UP 700

KorZinc 508,000 DN 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,350 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 DN 900

LG Innotek 259,500 DN 4,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 UP 100

HMM 20,050 UP 60

HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 135,700 DN 200

KCC 223,500 UP 1,500

SKBP 72,900 UP 4,600

CJ 90,300 DN 100

LX INT 30,900 UP 600

SKBS 83,100 UP 11,700

KEPCO KPS 35,800 UP 850

Mobis 218,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,100 DN 1,800

S-1 57,900 DN 600

ZINUS 28,550 UP 550

Hanchem 221,500 DN 500

DWS 42,650 UP 450

KEPCO 19,000 UP 170

SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 450

KG DONGBU STL 9,540 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 48,700 UP 400

FOOSUNG 13,670 DN 140

KOLON IND 42,700 DN 350

Hansae 16,650 DN 300

POONGSAN 43,100 DN 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,600 DN 300

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,600 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,445 DN 10

Youngone Corp 45,150 UP 700

CSWIND 74,800 UP 2,000

(MORE)