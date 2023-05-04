KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 179,000 UP 3,200
AMOREPACIFIC 115,700 UP 200
GKL 18,860 DN 140
HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 13,000
SD Biosensor 21,800 UP 1,000
Meritz Financial 45,700 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,630 0
DGB Financial Group 6,890 UP 20
emart 97,700 UP 300
HyundaiElev 35,900 UP 2,250
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 39,500 DN 50
PIAM 32,600 DN 50
HANJINKAL 41,300 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 86,700 UP 2,200
DoubleUGames 47,900 0
HL MANDO 44,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 UP 22,000
Doosan Bobcat 52,000 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,850 UP 50
Netmarble 68,000 UP 1,800
KRAFTON 198,300 UP 5,400
HD HYUNDAI 57,900 DN 1,400
ORION 144,900 DN 300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 DN 150
BGF Retail 189,000 UP 200
SKCHEM 74,600 UP 2,600
HDC-OP 12,150 UP 130
HYOSUNG TNC 411,500 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 1,000
HANILCMT 12,320 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 90
HYBE 292,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 84,100 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 564,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 35,450 UP 350
kakaopay 57,200 UP 300
K Car 14,800 UP 40
SKSQUARE 41,800 UP 50
