SK Innovation 179,000 UP 3,200

AMOREPACIFIC 115,700 UP 200

GKL 18,860 DN 140

HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 13,000

SD Biosensor 21,800 UP 1,000

Meritz Financial 45,700 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 6,630 0

DGB Financial Group 6,890 UP 20

emart 97,700 UP 300

HyundaiElev 35,900 UP 2,250

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 39,500 DN 50

PIAM 32,600 DN 50

HANJINKAL 41,300 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 86,700 UP 2,200

DoubleUGames 47,900 0

HL MANDO 44,750 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 UP 22,000

Doosan Bobcat 52,000 UP 600

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,850 UP 50

Netmarble 68,000 UP 1,800

KRAFTON 198,300 UP 5,400

HD HYUNDAI 57,900 DN 1,400

ORION 144,900 DN 300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 DN 350

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 DN 150

BGF Retail 189,000 UP 200

SKCHEM 74,600 UP 2,600

HDC-OP 12,150 UP 130

HYOSUNG TNC 411,500 DN 4,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,000 UP 1,000

HANILCMT 12,320 DN 100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 90

HYBE 292,500 DN 2,000

SK ie technology 84,100 UP 600

LG Energy Solution 564,000 DN 3,000

DL E&C 35,450 UP 350

kakaopay 57,200 UP 300

K Car 14,800 UP 40

SKSQUARE 41,800 UP 50

(END)