Korea Investment Holdings Q1 net income down 2.1 pct to 301 bln won

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 301 billion won (US$227.6 million), down 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 4.3 percent on-year to 323.5 billion won. Revenue increased 40 percent to 8.58 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 223.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

