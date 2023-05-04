Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanssem swings to loss in Q1

All News 16:47 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 14.2 billion won (US$10.8 million), swinging from a profit of 17.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 15.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 10 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.8 percent to 469.3 billion won.

The operating loss was 14.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
