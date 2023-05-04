S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 4, 2023
All News 16:52 May 04, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.326 3.335 -0.9
2-year TB 3.309 3.367 -5.8
3-year TB 3.210 3.281 -7.1
10-year TB 3.278 3.324 -4.6
2-year MSB 3.298 3.352 -5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.030 4.094 -6.4
91-day CD 3.550 3.550 0.0
(END)
