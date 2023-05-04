Heavy rain, strong winds disrupt flights on Jeju Island
JEJU, South Korea, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Scores of flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Thursday due to heavy rain and strong winds.
As of 3:30 p.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 45 domestic flights to and from the airport, and the postponement of 78 domestic and three international flights.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has issued alerts for heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms on the island.
"Due to the heavy rain and strong winds, flights are being canceled and delayed. Travelers are advised to check the flight status in advance," an airport official said.
The weather agency forecast the island will experience wind gusts of more than 70 kilometers per hour Thursday.
Heavy rain of 20 to 30 mm per hour fell across the island in the afternoon, with precipitation in some mountainous areas reaching 35.5 mm per hour. The rainfall is expected to continue until Saturday.
As of 1 p.m., the local fire service had received nine reports of property damage, including the flooding of a construction site, a building basement and roads.
(END)
