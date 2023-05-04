Foreign minister to visit Mexico, Guatemala next week

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat will visit Mexico and Guatemala next week for talks on bilateral cooperation and to attend a regional gathering of Caribbean and South and Central American countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Mexico from Monday to Wednesday to seek ways to improve cooperation on supply chain issues, economic security and advanced technologies, such as electric cars and semiconductors.

On Thursday, Park will visit Antigua, Guatemala to attend the 28th ministerial council meeting and 9th summit meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

At the ministerial council meeting, Park is scheduled to make a speech and propose cooperation in sectors such as the response to climate change and maritime issues.

He will also hold talks with high-level officials from ACS member countries and ask for their support in South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.

ACS is a regional cooperation organization that consists of 25 member countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean region. South Korea joined the ACS as an observer in 1998.



This undated file photo, provided by the foreign ministry, shows Foreign Minister Park Jin. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)