Friday's weather forecast

May 05, 2023

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/17 Rain 90

Incheon 19/17 Rain 90

Suwon 21/16 Rain 90

Cheongju 23/18 Rain 80

Daejeon 22/17 Rain 70

Chuncheon 20/16 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 80

Jeonju 23/19 Rain 70

Gwangju 22/19 Rain 80

Jeju 25/19 Rain 90

Daegu 21/17 Rain 80

Busan 19/16 Rain 80

