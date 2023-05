(LEAD) Yoon invites kids to state guesthouse at Children's Day event

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES with more info throughout)

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with hundreds of children and parents from socially vulnerable groups Friday to commemorate this year's Children's Day, his office said.

The gathering, held at the state guesthouse of Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, welcomed a total of 320 children and their parents, including those from rural areas and in foster care, as well as children from single-parent and multicultural families, the presidential office said in a press release.

The guests also included students from the Seoul National School for the Blind, a school visited by first lady Kim Keon Hee in March on their first day of school.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the children, teachers and staff of facilities who are taking care of children with love and dedication," Yoon was quoted by the office as saying.

Earlier in the day, Yoon also delivered a message, saying children are the carriers of the nation's hope and future, encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

"Children are the main character of the nation, the future of the nation and the hope of the nation," Yoon said in a Facebook post, expressing his hope that they will always follow their dreams and grow well.

On Thursday, Yoon attended the opening ceremony of the Yongsan Children's Garden, pledging to create a space where children can be healthy and happy.

The garden is a park located in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan and occupies around 300,000 square meters of land that was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.

"As I watch our children play joyfully at my office, I will make efforts so that children can be happier and have dreams to pursue," he said.



President Yoon Suk Yeol waves during a ceremony at the Yongsan Children's Garden in front of the presidential office in Seoul on May 4, 2023, to open the newly constructed park on the eve of the Children's Day holiday. The Yongsan Children's Garden occupies around 300,000 square meters of land that was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)