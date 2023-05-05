Today in Korean history
May 6
1952 -- Commercial phone lines connecting Seoul and Busan open.
1981 -- The Korea Fair Trade Commission, the nation's antitrust watchdog, is launched.
2003 -- The National Assembly passes a revision bill on war veterans and Agent Orange patients to expand government subsidies and free treatment.
2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun demands that Japan take concrete "action" rather than make "apologies" for the atrocities it committed during its colonization of the Korean Peninsula and World War II.
2018 -- A South Korean court rules that an Iranian who converted from Islam to Christianity should be given refugee status as he could be persecuted if he goes back to his country.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
3.1 magnitude quake hits central province: weather agency
-
(LEAD) 3.1 magnitude quake hits central province: weather agency
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
Hyundai Motor chief to join Korean version of Buffett lunch project
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Heavy rain, strong winds disrupt flights on Jeju Island
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Yoon attends opening ceremony of Yongsan Children's Garden
-
Yoon-Kishida summit to discuss national security, high-tech industries