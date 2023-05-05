May 6

1952 -- Commercial phone lines connecting Seoul and Busan open.

1981 -- The Korea Fair Trade Commission, the nation's antitrust watchdog, is launched.

2003 -- The National Assembly passes a revision bill on war veterans and Agent Orange patients to expand government subsidies and free treatment.

2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun demands that Japan take concrete "action" rather than make "apologies" for the atrocities it committed during its colonization of the Korean Peninsula and World War II.

2018 -- A South Korean court rules that an Iranian who converted from Islam to Christianity should be given refugee status as he could be persecuted if he goes back to his country.

(END)