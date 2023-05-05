S. Korea to provide financial aid for operation to prevent Red Sea oil spill
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday it will provide US$200,000 in humanitarian aid for the United Nations to begin an operation to prevent a catastrophic oil spill from a decaying supertanker off Yemen's Red Sea coast.
The pledge was part of an international effort for the rescue operation of the oil tanker FSO Safer, which is expected to break up or explode unless the U.N. acts, according to the ministry.
The oil tanker, which contains 1.1 million barrels, was built in 1976 and has decayed to the point where there is an imminent risk it could explode or break apart, the U.N. said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
3.1 magnitude quake hits central province: weather agency
-
(LEAD) 3.1 magnitude quake hits central province: weather agency
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
Hyundai Motor chief to join Korean version of Buffett lunch project
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Heavy rain, strong winds disrupt flights on Jeju Island
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Yoon attends opening ceremony of Yongsan Children's Garden
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Ex-foreign service employee fined for attempt to sell BTS Jungkook's lost hat