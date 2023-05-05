Yoon's approval rating rises to 33 pct: poll
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose this week to 33 percent, a poll showed Friday, with his approval edging higher for the third consecutive week.
In the poll of 1,000 adults aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went up 3 percentage points from the previous week to 33 percent.
Yoon's disapproval rating was 57 percent, down 6 percentage points from the previous week.
Regarding Yoon's state visit to the United States last week, 42 percent of respondents felt it was good for national interests, while another 42 percent gave a negative assessment.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
