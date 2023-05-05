(LEAD) Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in southern regions; multiple flights canceled

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS more information throughout, photo)

GWANGJU, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rainfall in the southern part of South Korea caused property damage Friday, the Children's Day holiday, while also forcing multiple flights and ship services to be canceled.

According to municipal officials in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, the platform at Airport Station on Gwangju Metro Line 1 was flooded with muddy water Friday afternoon, forcing trains to pass without stopping at the station for over an hour, starting at around 4:45 p.m.



This photo taken May 5, 2023, shows Airport Station on Gwangju Metro Line 1 flooded with muddy water following heavy rainfall in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Gwangju said its western district of Gwangsan had received 39 millimeters of rain per hour, as of 4:30 p.m., which flooded facilities and roads.

Across South Jeolla Province, hundreds of hectares of rice paddies and barley farms were submerged under big downpours.



This photo provided by a reader on May 5, 2023, shows farms submerged in the South Jeolla Province county of Jangheung, some 320 kilometers south of Seoul, following heavy rainfall in the region. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Local officials said there were no reports of personal injury.

More rain and windy conditions were in the forecast through early Saturday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued heavy rain warnings throughout South Jeolla Province and also parts of North Jeolla Province.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, 309 flights and 99 boat trips covering 71 routes had been scrapped as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Access to seven national parks located in the mountains or on islands was also closed.

The southern resort island of Jeju was hit with up to 440 millimeters of rain through Friday evening, with even more rain expected through Saturday.

This photo provided by the South Jeolla Fire Department on May 5, 2023, shows a road covered in mud caused by heavy rainfall in the South Jeolla county of Gangjin, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

