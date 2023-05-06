Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Fear of collapse spreads among small and midsized banks in U.S. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Entire financial sector on alert over rising delinquency rates (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office says it is Kishida's turn to address historical wrongs (Donga Ilbo)
-- Financial watchdog reported opposition party lawmaker's irregular cryptocurrency transaction to investigative authorities (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Stuck with old regulations, South Korea a graveyard for startups (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korean leader calls for recruiting hackers regardless of their backgrounds (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. seeks new tech standards with friendly countries, further isolating China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- British investment fund asks KEPCO why it can't raise electricity prices despite losses (Korea Economic Daily)
