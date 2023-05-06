Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 May 06, 2023
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/13 Rain 60
Incheon 16/14 Rain 60
Suwon 15/14 Rain 60
Cheongju 17/15 Rain 60
Daejeon 17/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 14/12 Rain 60
Gangneung 13/12 Rain 70
Jeonju 19/18 Rain 60
Gwangju 19/17 Rain 60
Jeju 23/18 Rain 60
Daegu 16/15 Rain 70
Busan 17/16 Rain 60
(END)
