Saturday's weather forecast

May 06, 2023

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/13 Rain 60

Incheon 16/14 Rain 60

Suwon 15/14 Rain 60

Cheongju 17/15 Rain 60

Daejeon 17/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 14/12 Rain 60

Gangneung 13/12 Rain 70

Jeonju 19/18 Rain 60

Gwangju 19/17 Rain 60

Jeju 23/18 Rain 60

Daegu 16/15 Rain 70

Busan 17/16 Rain 60

