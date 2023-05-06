Fifty Fifty becomes 1st K-pop girl group to enter British Official Singles Chart Top 10
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Fifty Fifty has made it into the top 10 of the British Official Singles Chart for the first time as a K-pop girl group with its new viral hit song "Cupid."
According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), "Cupid" rose nine places from last week to rank No. 9 in its sixth consecutive week on the chart.
Since debuting at No. 96, the song has climbed rapidly up the rankings to reach No. 61, 34, 26, 18 and now ninth.
It marks the first time a K-pop girl group has reached the British Official Singles Chart Top 10.
The previously highest ranking for a K-pop girl group was 17th place, which BLACKPINK achieved with its 2020 collaboration single with Lady Gaga, "Sour Candy."
"The Attrakt-formed band -- comprising Saena, Aran, Keena and Sio -- boast something yet to be achieved by such K-pop girl groups as BLACKPINK, NewJeans and TWICE as viral hit Cupid breaks the Top 10 to claim a new No. 9 peak today," the chart's operator said in an online news article. "Cupid's success proves the genre's ever-growing popularity in the UK," it added.
"Cupid" is also expected to extend its stay for the seventh consecutive week on the U.S. Billboard, one of the two largest music charts in the world, alongside The Official Charts of Britain, next week.
The quartet debuted in November and shot to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to land on the Billboard Hot 100.
