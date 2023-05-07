Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 May 07, 2023
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/11 Cloudy 10
Suwon 18/11 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 18/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 17/11 Rain 20
Chuncheon 18/08 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/10 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 16/12 Rain 60
Gwangju 16/14 Rain 60
Jeju 16/15 Rain 70
Daegu 14/12 Rain 60
Busan 15/13 Rain 60
(END)
