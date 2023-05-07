Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 May 07, 2023

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 18/11 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 18/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/11 Rain 20

Chuncheon 18/08 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 16/12 Rain 60

Gwangju 16/14 Rain 60

Jeju 16/15 Rain 70

Daegu 14/12 Rain 60

Busan 15/13 Rain 60

(END)

