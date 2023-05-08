Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japan did not apologize; S. Korea to send inspection team to Fukushima (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience'; S. Korea to send inspection team to Fukushima (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience under harsh environment' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches' in his first expression of regret over wartime forced labor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Japan's future participation in Washington Declaration is not ruled out; Kishida says, 'My heart aches' over wartime forced labor (Segye Times)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience' over past history (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation being pushed despite no apology over wartime forced labor (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says, 'S. Korea, Japan agree to develop ties to high level'; Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many had painful experience' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches' over forced labor victims (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon says Japan's future participation in Washington Declaration is not ruled out (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan allows Korean Fukushima inspection (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida agree on Korean inspection of Fukushima wastewater (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Kishida seek to overcome historical issues to normalize ties (Korea Times)
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off largest-ever live-fire drills this month