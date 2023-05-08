Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

May 08, 2023

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Japan did not apologize; S. Korea to send inspection team to Fukushima (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience'; S. Korea to send inspection team to Fukushima (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience under harsh environment' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches' in his first expression of regret over wartime forced labor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Japan's future participation in Washington Declaration is not ruled out; Kishida says, 'My heart aches' over wartime forced labor (Segye Times)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience' over past history (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation being pushed despite no apology over wartime forced labor (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says, 'S. Korea, Japan agree to develop ties to high level'; Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many had painful experience' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches' over forced labor victims (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon says Japan's future participation in Washington Declaration is not ruled out (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Japan allows Korean Fukushima inspection (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida agree on Korean inspection of Fukushima wastewater (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Kishida seek to overcome historical issues to normalize ties (Korea Times)
(END)

