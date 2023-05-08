Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 08, 2023

SEOUL, May. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/12 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

(END)

