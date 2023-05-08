Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 08, 2023
SEOUL, May. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/12 Sunny 10
Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0
Busan 20/10 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
Most Saved
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
S. Korea, U.S. to kick off largest-ever live-fire drills this month