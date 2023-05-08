S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Monday due mainly to fewer tests over the weekend as the country is considering further easing antivirus curbs to regain normalcy.
The country reported 8,164 cases, including 33 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,285,910, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's tally was down from 14,742 cases a day earlier but is higher than the previous Monday's 5,774 cases.
The country added seven COVID-19 deaths Monday, raising the death toll to 34,534.
The number of critically ill patients came to 137, up from 133 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
In March, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for public transportation, with it only remaining for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections.
The government is also considering shortening the mandatory virus isolation period to five days from the current seven later this week, in line with the World Health Organization's recent announcement that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties