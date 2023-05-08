Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2 weeks: poll
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up for the second consecutive week thanks in part to positive feedback on his recent state visit to the United States, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll of 1,504 adults aged 18 or older conducted by Realmeter from Tuesday to Thursday of last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 0.1 percentage point from the previous week to 34.6 percent.
Yoon's disapproval rating was 62.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous week.
According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week's approval rating can be attributed to Yoon's six-day state visit to the U.S. designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year.
The momentum, however, was limited due to controversies over the issue of party nominations for next year's general elections following allegations surrounding a phone conversation between Rep. Tae Yong-ho of the ruling People Power Party and a presidential secretary, according to Bae.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties